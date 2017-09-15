Hoggle Ordered Held Without Bond After Being Charged With Murder In Children’s Deaths

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catherine Hoggle was ordered held without bond Friday after being charged with murder Thursday in the death of her two children.
Sarah and Jacob Hoggle went missing three years ago, in September 2014. Catherine was the last known person to have seen them.
The children are presumed dead, though their bodies have never been found.
Hoggle has spent the last three years at Clifford T. Perkins, the state’s psychiatric hospital, after repeatedly being found mentally incompetent to stand trial.
