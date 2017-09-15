Dominator 5K To Be Held In Bel Air Sunday, Goal Is $15K To Honor Dominic Osorio’s 15th Birthday

By Ron Matz
Filed Under: Do Believe Foundation, Dominator 5k, Dominic Osorio

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cancer claimed Dominic Osorio’s life in 2009, when he was just 7 years old.

Since then, his mother, Nicole Stagnoli, has worked tirelessly to make sure no one forgets her son.

“So along with the help of the community, we began the D.O. Believe Foundation, which raises awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research, since it is so underfunded,” she says.

On Sunday, hundreds of people will walk and run in “The Dominator’s” memory.

“So eight years into this event, it’s still about keeping my brother’s memory alive,” says Kristina Osario. “And I love to go and see all these people who support him eight years later… It was a difficult time but it brought our family together and allowed us to help other families.”

The foundation has raised more than $107,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.

The walk/run will be held at the equestrian center in Bel Air. This year’s goal is $15,000, to celebrate what would have been Dominic’s 15th birthday on Sept. 26.

For more about the foundation, visit DOBelieve.org.

