Milford Mill Academy Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse Of Minor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County teacher faces several sex offense charges after police say a juvenile student disclosed their relationship.
Scott Martin Nawrozki, 54, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree custodial child abuse, and two fourth-degree sex offenses.
Police say the investigation began when a student reported sexual activity with a teacher, describing several incidents that occurred on and off of school property in May and June.
The victim described sexual encounters inside the teacher’s classroom and in the area of the Liberty Reservoir during school hours, investigators say. The victim also told investigators that both sent suggestive photographs to each other during the time period.
If anyone has information about additional victims or information about this case, please call the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3650.
Scott Nawrozki is currently being held on denied bail status at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.
