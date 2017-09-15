Morgan Stanley Renovates Baltimore Head Start’s Playground

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Preschoolers in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood have a new place to play!

More than 100 volunteers from Morgan Stanley spent their work day building, painting and perfecting a brand new playground area in hopes of giving the City’s youngest a head start at Union Baptist Harvey Johnson Headstart.

“The children have not had a playground like this before,” said director of Union Baptist Harvey Johnson Head Start Gayle Headen. “My heart is overwhelmed.”

Headen says the play space will be a huge addition to the more than 40-year-old program.

From the bright yellow slides to the climbing wall, all of it was put together in a single work day. And all of the pieces were designed and picked out by the preschoolers they’re going to serve.

“The best part is when they bring the kids out, and the kids, like, their faces just light up,” said Morgan Stanley volunteer Jen Murray.

The nationally recognized head start helps 175 preschool-aged kids every year.

For Morgan Stanley employees, giving back is a big part of the job.

“We’ve got a lot of places we can do this for. And I would tell everybody, every community, every corporation, if you want to change this city and make it a better place and make it the kind of city that we know it is, we’ve got to have more people doing this,” said Scott Boylan of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

The playground is the second Morgan Stanley has built in partnership with Kaboom.

