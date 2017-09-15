Police Searching For 2 Runaway Teens Who May Have Fled Together

Filed Under: Harford County Sheriff's Office, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Harford County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating two 14-year-old runaways.

Detectives say Noah Herbert and Ashlynn Braun went missing together Thursday night around 11:30 p.m.

Herbert was last seen in the 1300 block of Salonica Place in Bel Air and Braun was last seen around the same time in the 200 block of Timber Trail in Bel Air.

Herbert was last seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt with a large rectangular design on the front, black pants and black basketball shoes.

Braun was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with two dark stripes on both sleeves, short shorts and white tennis shoes.

Police say Herbert was driving a blue Kia Spectra with Maryland license plates that read: LEL267.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch