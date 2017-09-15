Police Searching For 2 Runaway Teens Who May Have Fled Together

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Harford County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating two 14-year-old runaways.
Detectives say Noah Herbert and Ashlynn Braun went missing together Thursday night around 11:30 p.m.
Herbert was last seen in the 1300 block of Salonica Place in Bel Air and Braun was last seen around the same time in the 200 block of Timber Trail in Bel Air.
Herbert was last seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt with a large rectangular design on the front, black pants and black basketball shoes.
Braun was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with two dark stripes on both sleeves, short shorts and white tennis shoes.
Police say Herbert was driving a blue Kia Spectra with Maryland license plates that read: LEL267.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call 911.
