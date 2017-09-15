Death Of Woman Whose Body Was Found Downtown Now Ruled A Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are now investigating the death of a woman whose body was found downtown Wednesday morning as a homicide, and they are looking to identify a man (seen in the video above) who was possibly the last person to see her alive.

Officers were called to the rear of the East Coast Greenway, a small access road that parallels President Street in between Baltimore Street and Lombard Street, for a report of an unconscious woman around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The body of 35-year-old Jessica Gibson, of no fixed address, was discovered behind some pallets.

On Friday morning, the case was ruled a homicide, although police were not originally investigating it as such.

They say she showed signs of trauma on her body.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

