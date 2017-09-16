Police Search For Missing Woman, Has Condition That Effects Walking Ability

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Montgomery County Police Department is searching for a Twinbrook woman who has a condition that restricts her ability to walk.

Detectives say Tercorria Rhineca Cox, 22, of the 2000 block of Gainsboro Road in Rockville, is missing. She was last known to be in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road SE, in Washington D.C.

Cox is described as an African American female, who is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.  She has gray hair with red braids.

It is not known what clothing Cox may be wearing.

Cox has a condition that restricts her ability to walk; she primarily uses a non-motorized wheelchair to get around.

Cox is also known to operate a blue, 2016 Dodge Dart with Maryland tags, 3CY2302.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Cox or her blue Dodge Dart is asked to call 911.

