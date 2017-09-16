‘More Over’ Law In Effect Nationwide In Effort To Protect Tow Truck Drivers On Highways

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The “Move Over Law” has been in effect in Maryland for about 7 years, and that includes tow truck drivers, a group also put in danger by those driving too close.

“There are hundreds of casualties a year as a result of cars and trucks passing too close, only inches from where works being done,” one man said.

Tow truck drivers came together to encourage drivers to follow “Move Over” laws now in place in every state.

The Spirit Ride, a casket and parade of vehicles representing the danger each time a tow man steps on the road, is making its way through the U.S.

First responders, officers and tow men meet on the side of the highway when responding to an incident.

“Unfortunately, having your office on the side of the road is a very dangerous situation. with cars flying by you at speeds of 60, 70, 80 miles per hour it is extremely dangerous,” said Ragina Averella of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The law in Maryland requires all drivers to move over to leave a clear lane next to stopped emergency vehicles. If that’s not possible, slow down.

Last month, a Cecil County tow truck driver was killed answering a call, but since the law’s inception, police have been working hard to spread the word.

“Have we seen a decrease in troopers being struck? Yes. So is the message getting out there? Absolutely. But we need to continue to get that message out there to decrease numbers even more,” said Sgt. Davaughn Parker of the Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police have had 17 troopers hit on the road so far this year and hope awareness of the law will keep the number low.

The Spirit Ride that commemorates tow truck drivers will run through more than 250 cities across the country.

