Pedestrian Killed In Crash Overnight Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old man was killed overnight Friday after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Charles St. in Baltimore County.
The wreck happened just before 12:30 a.m., on Charles St., south of Gatehouse Dr. in Towson.
Police say a 2006 Hyundai Sonata was northbound on Charles St., when the vehicle struck Albert John Olszewski Jr., who police say was in the roadway.
Olszewski Jr. was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No further details have been released at this time, as police continued their investigation.
