Police: 8 Wounded In Shooting In South Carolina Capital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say four men and four women have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina’s capital city.

The Columbia Police Department said on its Twitter page that the shootings occurred Saturday in the city’s Vista entertainment district. Police said that the victims’ conditions ranged from stable to critical.

Police released surveillance photos showing a black or dark gray Ford Mustang and a BMW. Police believe the people in those vehicles may have information related to the shooting.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly told local news outlets that officers received a call of shots fired around 2:12 a.m. He said the injuries ranged from “grazes to critically injured,” and that many of those injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance or private vehicle.

