2 Injured In Baltimore County Shootings Saturday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are injured following separate shootings in Baltimore County Saturday night.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Sugarwood Circle in Essex.

Several minutes later, police located a man in the 900 block of Holgate Drive who had been struck by gunfire. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Quantez Corbin, of the 900 block of Bayner Court, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be minor. Investigators say the incident may have been as a result of a dispute.

A short time later, police say two groups exchanged gunfire near the basketball courts in the area of St. Regis and Marquette Road in Rosedale. It happened around 8:42 p.m.

Police believe that the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, was not an intended target, and was accidentally struck.

Both incidents are currently under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with additional information regarding either is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

