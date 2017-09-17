Ravens Fans Won’t Be Getting DNA Kits At Home Opener, After All

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Ravens fans won’t be getting DNA kits at the home opener against the Browns, after all.

Fans attending Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium were supposed to be able to submit a DNA sample by swabbing inside their cheeks and placing it in a bin at the stadium.

The Boston-based biotech firm providing the kits, ORIG3N, said the assessment offers “insight into your mind, body and health.”

But ORIG3N released the following statement on Sunday:

“DNA Day at M&T Bank Stadium will be rescheduled for later this season. We are working to address questions from officials from the state of Maryland. We received an overwhelmingly positive response to the first-ever DNA Day, and we remain committed to our mission. Since 2014, we have been helping people understand the links between their genes and how their minds and bodies work through our DNA tests and community events. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Ravens.”