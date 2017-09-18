Residents Told To Shelter In Place After Hazmat Situation Near Curtis Bay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents near Curtis Bay are being told to stay inside as authorities work on a hazmat situation Monday morning.
The Baltimore Fire Department is on scene, and residents in the 21060, 21225, and 21226 zip codes are being told to “shelter in place, close windows, and limit time outside.”
No further details have been released at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene, and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook