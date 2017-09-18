Dave Chapelle, John Oliver Create Buzz For DC Public Schools On Social Media At Emmy Awards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The world is still buzzing after Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards. One unexpected star may have stolen the show.

Amy Yensi explains what put D.C. Public schools in the spotlight.

It started out as a joke but almost immediately after, D.C. Public Schools was trending on social media.

Glitz, glamour and some of the biggest names in television, as 9.6 million viewers tuned in to watch CBS’ own, Stephen Colbert, host the Emmy Awards.

It wasn’t until DC native, comedian Dave Chappelle, sparked one of the night’s most memorable moments as he went to read the teleprompter with his eyes squinting:

“Now I’m gonna read this teleprompter. Please forgive me. Shout out to D.C. Public Schools. Here we go.

The comedian’s shout-out, followed by a request from late-night funny-man, John Oliver.

“I think it would be great if it started trending on twitter for no reason tonight. So, if you’re tweeting about the Emmy’s at home, please use the hashtag #DCPUBLICSCHOOLS.”

The primetime plug caused twit-o-sphere explosion, with mentions of D.C. Public Schools.

Memes emerged poking fun at the school system, and tweets proudly endorsing it.

One reads: “My favorite part of tonight has been seeing that #dcpublicschools is in fact now

trending.”

The D.C. Schools twitter account responded to the newfound fame:

“What an unexpected honor. We’d like to than our educators, our families, and of course, our amazing students.”

What an unexpected honor! We'd like to thank our educators, our families, and of course, our amazing students. #emmys #dcpublicschools — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) September 18, 2017

Later, it tweeted a link to the school system’s five-year plan.

“We are striving to become a district of both excellence and equity,” says D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson.

“I should also tell you that I skipped rehearsal,” says Chappelle.

The unrehearsed moment made for TV And social media magic.

Dave Chappelle won an Emmy Sunday night for his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Chappelle is a 1991 graduate of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and returned to the school to speak at graduation in 2015.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook