Alerts Sent Out Following Violent Protests At Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech officials are urging students to stay indoors because of violent protests on campus after the death of a student who authorities say was advancing on officers with a knife

Students: Please stay inside. Until we give you the all clear, please remain off GT streets. If you are off campus, stay off campus. — GTPDalerts (@GTPDalerts) September 19, 2017

The university issued the emergency alert Monday night, shortly after a vigil was held to honor the life of 21-year-old Scout Schultz.

Authorities did not immediately release details about the protests.

Police shot and killed Schultz late Saturday night. Investigators have said Schultz refused to put down a knife and kept moving toward officers.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says three suicide notes were found in Schultz’s dorm room.

Scout’s father William Schultz said his child was a great student with a 3.9 GPA and was on track to graduate early in December. The fourth-year computer engineering student identified as nonbinary and intersex and preferred the pronouns “they” and “them” rather than “he” and “him.”

William Schultz said Scout spent the summer at home to decompress after having worked straight through the two previous summers. After attempting suicide two years ago, Scout Schultz went through counseling and there was no indication anything was wrong when his father dropped him at school last month.

