12 Arrested As Part Of Human Trafficking Investigation In Ocean City

Filed Under: human trafficking, Ocean City, Prostitution

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested 12 people in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Ocean City.

The Ocean City Police Department received assistance from the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, Maryland State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations during the investigation.

The following suspects were arrested on prostitution charges, except Richard Campbell, who was arrested on a drug charge:

  • John E. Buffington, 27, of Alexandria, VA
  • Obed E. Cabrera, 25, of Ocean City, MD
  • Richard H. Campbell, 45, of Langhorne, PA
  • Mark A. Defrank, 46, of Kennett Square, PA
  • James G. Ehrisman, 33, of Berlin, MD
  • Douglas M. Entenman, 48, of Dover, DE
  • Matthew E. Killam, 48, of Salisbury, MD
  • Joseph H. Martini, 52, of Lancaster, PA
  • George E. O’Neal, 60, of Bear, DE
  • Michael S. Price, 42, of Ocean City, MD
  • James H. Rasnake, 56, of Severn, MD
  • Cristen R. Thomas, 34, of Cumberland, MD

