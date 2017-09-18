Documentary Explores The Life Of Baltimore Native Jean Albert Renaud

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Browns 24-10 In Home Opener | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

By Denise Koch
Filed Under: Jean Albert Renaud

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may not be making a big Emmy splash, but a local documentary is winning its own awards, and it features a fascinating Baltimore man.

If you’ve been around awhile, you may remember JAR, Jean Albert Renaud, from the group ‘Renaud and the Junction.’ Now there’s a new film exploring the life of this musician, model, and internationally recognized horseman.

The documentary, ‘Journey of A Horseman,’ tells the fascinating story of JAR’s life from the streets of east Baltimore to music.

“Went to Motown and worked with all the big acts,” Renaud said.

To riding in Saudi Arabia and across america, and now to his “Project Arrowhead,” where he introduces inner city children to his first love, horses.

“You get these kids here you would think they wouldn’t like it. They love it!,” Renaud said.

On his Parkton farm, Sunshine Acres, JAR has seven horses, including a once wild mustang.

“Riding is the oneness of the rhythm and the movement, there was a time you couldn’t do that with her,” Renaud said.

At 75, JAR believes horses saved his remarkable life, a life Brian Barber knew he had to document.

“If you’ve ever met JAR, you know there’s some kind of energy that comes out of him that’s positive,” said Barber. “His story was intricate, it was interesting, but it was also true.”

And Barber’s film about JAR is garnering a number of awards, including New York’s EQUUS Film Festival.

JAR believes horses saved his life. Now he wants to do everything he can to help save them.

On Saturday, September 23, another group of children will visit Sunshine Acres and learn about horses.

The film, ‘Journey of A Horseman,’ will be released nationally in 2018.

Meanwhile, JAR’s song, ‘I Ride Horses’ is nominated for two Grammys. The winner will be decided by public vote.

Click here to vote for JAR. He is category 3. New Artist or Debut Artist of the Year and 15. Best Country Recording.

