Orioles Minor League Player Killed In Car Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have announced that one of their minor league players was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

21-year-old Miguel Gonzalez died from his injuries after a car accident on Saturday.

Orioles Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette released the following statement:

“Our organization is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Miguel Gonzalez. Miguel was beloved by his teammates and coaches in the Dominican Republic. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

The team will hold a moment of silence before their game Monday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Gonzalez signed with the Orioles as a non-drafted free agent in 2014, and pitched for the Orioles in the Dominican Summer League for the past three seasons.

