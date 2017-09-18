WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Browns 24-10 In Home Opener | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

Orioles Minor League Player Killed In Car Crash

Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have announced that one of their minor league players was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

21-year-old Miguel Gonzalez died from his injuries after a car accident on Saturday.

Orioles Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette released the following statement:

“Our organization is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Miguel Gonzalez. Miguel was beloved by his teammates and coaches in the Dominican Republic. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

The team will hold a moment of silence before their game Monday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Gonzalez signed with the Orioles as a non-drafted free agent in 2014, and pitched for the Orioles in the Dominican Summer League for the past three seasons.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch