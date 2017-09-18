WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Browns 24-10 In Home Opener | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

Police Looking To ID Suspect Who Stole Money Order From Cockeysville 7-Eleven

Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department, cockeysville

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking to identify a person who is suspected of stealing a money order worth over $1,000 left behind by a customer at a 7-Eleven in Cockeysville.

id thief 7 eleven Police Looking To ID Suspect Who Stole Money Order From Cockeysville 7 Eleven

Photo/ Baltimore County Police

Police say it happened just before 7 p.m. on September 5 at the 7-Eleven at 10045 York Road.

They say the customer was making a purchase at the convenience store when he accidentally left a money order worth $1,170 for rent on the counter.  The customer came back a short time later to retrieve it, but it was already gone, police say.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video from the store of the suspect approaching the counter after the customer left, made a purchase of his own and picked up the money order and left.

Baltimore County Police say based on the surveillance video, the suspect is believed to be between 18 and 35 years old, with short black hair, wearing a blue shirt under a black jacket.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch