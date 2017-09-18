Police Looking To ID Suspect Who Stole Money Order From Cockeysville 7-Eleven

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking to identify a person who is suspected of stealing a money order worth over $1,000 left behind by a customer at a 7-Eleven in Cockeysville.

Police say it happened just before 7 p.m. on September 5 at the 7-Eleven at 10045 York Road.

They say the customer was making a purchase at the convenience store when he accidentally left a money order worth $1,170 for rent on the counter. The customer came back a short time later to retrieve it, but it was already gone, police say.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video from the store of the suspect approaching the counter after the customer left, made a purchase of his own and picked up the money order and left.

Baltimore County Police say based on the surveillance video, the suspect is believed to be between 18 and 35 years old, with short black hair, wearing a blue shirt under a black jacket.

