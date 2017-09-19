WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m. | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

City Of Annapolis Holding Primary For Mayor, City Council

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The city of Annapolis is holding its primary for voters to choose candidates for mayor and city council.

Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides is running against Nevin Young in the Republican primary on Tuesday. State Sen. John Astle and Gavin Buckley, an Annapolis small business owner, are running in the Democratic primary for mayor.

Voters also will be choosing candidates for the eight seats on the City Council in Annapolis, which is the state capital.

Polls open at 7 a.m. They close at 8 p.m.

The general election is Nov. 7.

