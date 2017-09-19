1 Dead, 1 Injured In Harford County Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and at least one other person was injured following a wreck in Harford County Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say the wreck happened just before 3:45 p.m., on Mountain Rd. (Route 152), between Stratford Rd. and Reckord Rd.
The crash involved an SUV and a work truck. One person was pronounced dead on scene, and another person was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.
It is unknown at this time if there were any other reported injuries.
Mountain Rd. is currently closed between Old Mountain Rd. and Belair Rd. while crews clear the scene and investigate.
