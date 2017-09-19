Ocean City Braces For Potential Flooding From Hurricane Jose

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Hurricane Jose hasn’t made landfall, but its powerful winds is lashing Maryland’s Eastern Shore with serious flood risks.

Ocean City is under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Coastal Flood Warning Tuesday as a major storm swirls miles away.

From nearly 200 miles offshore, Jose is still pounding the Mid-Atlantic coastline with rough waves and high winds.

“When you’re downtown Ocean City, you’re used to flooding,” Brian Gobrecht said.

Residents are bracing for gusts around 45 miles per hour on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and on Delaware’s coast, while the National Weather Service is calling for floods and a few feet of storm surge.

The boardwalk is nearly empty, except for the curious, who are getting just close enough to check it out.

“Anytime I’ve got a chance to come out and see this stuff, I come out and see it,” Gobrecht said.

“Well last winter there was a nor’easter and I had driven here with a friend, and this whole parking lot was flooded. We had water up to half of the tires almost covering. A lot worse than this,” Anne Plummer said.

The 46th Annual Summerfest is scheduled to start Thursday in Ocean City, but there’s no indication if the weather will change those plans.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook