Museum Day Live Offering Free Admission To Baltimore Museums This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve wondered what’s behind the doors at one of Baltimore’s museums, but never went in to find out, here’s an incentive. This weekend, many of them will offer free admission.

It’s called “Museum Day Live.”

Other cities have been doing it for years, and now, Baltimore is joining in.

Culture and curiosity come together in museums across Baltimore.

From the locomotives at the B&O Railroad Museum, to the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House, these pieces of history are more accessible than ever this weekend.

“Please come join us and celebrate our museums, and recognize what great, great institutions they are in our city,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

City institutions are teaming up with Smithsonian Magazine to bring “Museum Day Live.”

The national initiative was started 13 years ago, and allows museums to open their doors to those who download branded tickets.

On a typical day, the adult admission to some museums is as little as $10, but during the event, you can walk in for free.

“I look at this event as an opportunity to throw out the welcome mat and say hello to a world of new people that might otherwise not have visited us,” said B&O Museum Director Courtney Wilson.

On Saturday, the following museums will waive admission: the B&O, Lithuanian, Industry, Streetcar, Evergreen, Homewood, and Irish Rail Road Workers, Maryland Historical Society, Dentistry, Reginald F. Lewis, Star-Spangled Banner Flag House, and the Baltimore Museum of Art.

The Jewish Museum of Maryland is closed Saturday, but will take part on Sunday.

Helping Marylanders explore the past for a better future.

“I hope that they walk away with some of the things we share in this community,” said Marvin Pinkert, executive director at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. “Some of the problems that we had to work out together.”

Organizer say they’re also hoping visitors pump money into the local economy by supporting businesses, especially since they’re saving money on tickets.

Museums in all 50 states have already signed up to participate, with more than 1,100 museums currently registered.

