BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for a 91-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives say Josephine Parks, of the 100 block of Rodeo Circle in Middle River, was driving in the eastbound lane of Pulaski Highway behind a family member to White Marsh Mall around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicles became separated by traffic.
Officers say Parks never made it to the mall.
Parks is driving a silver 4-door 2002 Hyundai Accent with Maryland registration plates ‘BRP0160.’
She is about 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 159 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue blouse and blue pants. She does not have a working cell phone with her and may become disoriented or confused.
Anyone who may have seen her silver Hyundai Accent or may have seen Parks is asked to contact the White Marsh Precinct at 410-887-5000.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook