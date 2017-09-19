Parks is driving a silver 4-door 2002 Hyundai Accent with Maryland registration plates ‘BRP0160.’

She is about 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 159 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue blouse and blue pants. She does not have a working cell phone with her and may become disoriented or confused.

Anyone who may have seen her silver Hyundai Accent or may have seen Parks is asked to contact the White Marsh Precinct at 410-887-5000.