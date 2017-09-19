WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and game coverage Sunday at 8 am | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

Pregnant Woman Overdoses Twice After Being Given Narcan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes in Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officers were patrolling the Allegheny Station on Monday when they found the unconscious woman. The officers administered Narcan. She regained consciousness and refused additional treatment.

The officers spotted the woman slumped over 45 minutes later.

She was taken to a hospital. There is no word on her condition.

