Weather Blog: Effects Of Hurricane Jose

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The effects of Jose are being felt along the coast of the Mid-Atlantic.

Swells from the Category 1 Hurricane are causing dangerous surf and rip currents.

Scattered showers covered the Eastern Shore of Maryland from Jose’s outer rain bands on Tuesday but any leftover rain will die out overnight.

Sunshine and warm weather. Repeat. That’s pretty much the story for Maryland through the weekend.

High will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly clear skies.

It seems summer weather is holding firm, despite the fact that fall starts Friday at 4:02 p.m.

Maria is expected to move over Puerto Rico as an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane on Wednesday.

We’ll have updates on air and online.

