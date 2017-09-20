Police Arrest 2 Teens Accused Of Shooting At Cars

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teens are now behind bars after police say they fired shots at multiple vehicles back in August.

18-year-old Tyler James Getz and 17-year-old Timothy Allen Staples have both been charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and malicious destruction of property.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports their arrests go back to an incident on August 24, when several vehicles were shot at, including an unmarked police vehicle.

Police got the initial call just before 2 p.m., after a woman found a bullet hole in her rear passenger side window as she was driving on Phoenix Rd., near York Rd. in Sparks.

Officers responded, and immediately began searching the area. Police then found at least five other vehicles that had been shot at while driving on Phoenix Rd. One of those vehicles was an unmarked police vehicle.

During their investigation, police identified Getz and Staples as suspects, and found that one of them lives next to the area where the shots were fired.

