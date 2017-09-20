California CEO Says Flying Vehicles Are Just A Few Years Away

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a bike.
Flying cars may be the transportation of the future. But flying motorcycles are here now.
According to CBS San Francisco, Kitty Hawk CEO Sebastian Thrun debuted the prototype of a flying motorcycle back in April, and yesterday told guest at the Tech Crunch conference that flying technology is within reach.
Thrun said, “We should not be getting stuck in the Lincoln Tunnel or the Bay Bridge anymore. You should just be able to go on your flying motorcycle and go wherever you want to go. That is actually becoming reality now.”
“We actually believe we’ll have our first product ready in February of next year. And it’s more of like a flying motorcycle than a flying car,” Thrun said.
Thrun believes the technology could revolutionize transportation much like innovations in self-driving cars and drones.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)