WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

California CEO Says Flying Vehicles Are Just A Few Years Away

Filed Under: Flying Cars, Flying Motorcyles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a bike.

Flying cars may be the transportation of the future. But flying motorcycles are here now.

According to CBS San Francisco, Kitty Hawk CEO Sebastian Thrun debuted the prototype of a flying motorcycle back in April, and yesterday told guest at the Tech Crunch conference that flying technology is within reach.

Thrun said, “We should not be getting stuck in the Lincoln Tunnel or the Bay Bridge anymore. You should just be able to go on your flying motorcycle and go wherever you want to go. That is actually becoming reality now.”

“We actually believe we’ll have our first product ready in February of next year. And it’s more of like a flying motorcycle than a flying car,” Thrun said.

Thrun believes the technology could revolutionize transportation much like innovations in self-driving cars and drones.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch