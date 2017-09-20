Death Toll Now Exceeds 225 In Devastating Mexico Earthquake

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The death toll has risen to more than 225 after a devastating earthquake hit Mexico Tuesday, on the 32-year anniversary of a 1985 quake that left thousands dead in the country.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.
Rescuers continue to conduct desperate searches looking for more survivors.
A demolished elementary school in Mexico City is the site of one such effort. Several children have been pulled from the rubble there, but at least 21 students and four teachers died.
Officials say the earthquake reduced at least 44 offices buildings, homes and schools to piles of rubble in Mexico City.
Entire blocks were destroyed near Puebla.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)