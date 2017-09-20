BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a burglary suspect who was captured on surveillance video in Northwest Baltimore last Thursday.
Detectives say the man is connected to burglaries in the areas of Yosemite Avenue, Sequoia Avenue, Rosedale Street and Egerton Road between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile App to your smartphone.
