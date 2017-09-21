‘It’s Disgusting!’ Livid Woman Screams About Veteran’s Service Dog In Delaware Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video of a woman screaming about a veteran’s service dog being inside a Delaware restaurant has caught the attention of the internet.

It happened at Kathy’s Crab House in Delaware City. The unidentified woman was filmed screaming about how disgusting she thought it was that an animal was inside the eatery.

Kathy’s Crab House addressed the incident and announced that it will be sponsoring a veterans and service animals fundraiser in a statement released via their Facebook page Wednesday.

That statement reads:

“We would like to express at this time how sorry we are over the embarrassing turn of events that occurred earlier this week in our restaurant, here in Delaware City. It is unfortunate that some of the public are not familiar with federal regulations regarding service animals, which, in fact, do permit service animals into establishments such as grocery stores, public buildings and restaurants, giving aid and comfort to their masters in their time of need. That being said, we would like to take what may have been perceived as a negative incident and turn this into a positive opportunity, by educating and enlightening the public about the role of service animals and how they help and serve many returning veterans who have suffered serious wounds and injuries, as well as those veterans suffering from PTSD. So, at this time, we would like to announce that we will be sponsoring a fundraising effort for veterans and service animals thru the Montana Wounded Warriors. We would like to enlist your help as a sponsor, volunteer, or as a donor and help us enlighten and educate the public as well as to help those veterans in need. Details need to be finalized at this time, but as they come together, we will make additional announcements to keep you apprised of our progress. Thank you”

