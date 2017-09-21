Judge Upholds Decision To Revoke Animal Rehabilitation Permit Of Md. Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A judge has upheld a decision to revoke the wildlife rehabilitation permit of a Maryland man who was convicted of practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

69-year-old Ronald Gene Wexler had his license revoked and was also prohibited from ever working in wildlife rehabilitation after entering an Alford plea – where the defendant pleads guilty without acknowledging fault – to practicing veterinary medicine without a license and two drug-related charges in 2016.

In August 2015, Maryland Natural Resources received a tip about Wexler and his facility, Orphaned Wildlife Rescue Center Inc. in Lusby.

Police, along with state wildlife veterinarians and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, performed a search of Wexler’s center and found numerous injured animals, many of which they say should have been euthanized due to the extent of their injuries. Investigators said they also found an osprey that was being held in a cage that was much too small, which led to muscle atrophy.

Charging documents say Wexler performed surgery on ospreys and a black rat snake and acknowledged operating on other animals, as well. He told officers it was not cost effective to send every animal he admitted to his center to an independent veterinarian.

Police also found several drugs, such as, Oxycodone, Demerol and Fentanyl, that Wexler didn’t have a license or prescription to legally possess.

Based on the evidence, Judge Tameika Lunn-Exinor ruled that the decision by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to revoke his rehabilitation permit was “reasonable.”

