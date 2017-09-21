Hogan Announces $9B Plan To Widen I-270, Capital Beltway, BW Parkway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three major Maryland thoroughfares that drivers have been complaining about for years may be widened thanks to a $9 billion traffic relief plan announced by Governor Larry Hogan’s office Thursday.
The administration plans to add new lanes to I-270, I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Hogan’s office is calling it the Traffic Relief Plan largest public-private partnership plan in North America.
“Today’s announcement officially begins the process to solicit the Public-Private Partnership (P3) industry for input and solutions to provide major congestion relief to these key transportation routes,” a release says.
“With the total project estimated value at $9 billion, the P3 portion to add four new lanes on both I-495 and I-270 is the largest proposed P3 highway project in North America. The P3 will be seeking private developers to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain new lanes on I-495 between the American Legion Bridge and the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and on I-270 between I-495 and I-70. Once completed, the Traffic Relief Plan will deliver new express toll lanes, in addition to existing lanes, on I-495, I-270, and MD 295.”
