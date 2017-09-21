Teens Charged In Rape Of Classmate; Girl Investigated As Possible Mastermind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two teen boys, and are working to identify a third suspect accused of kidnapping and raping one of their female classmates.

According to the Frederick News-Post, 17-year-old Edgar Natanal Chicas-Hernandez and 19-year-old Victor Antonio Gonzalez-Guttierres have been charged with kidnapping, first-degree rape, sodomy, and first and second-degree assault. Bail has been denied for both suspects.

A “younger female acquaintance” of the alleged victim was also identified as the suspected mastermind of the crime.

The Frederick Police Department began investigating on September 5, when officers met with a teenage girl who said she had been raped in the early morning hours of September 1.

The girl said she was walking home, when she was grabbed from behind by her hair. She reported there were three suspects, two of whom she recognized as classmates, Chicas-Hernandez and Gonzalez-Guttierres.

The suspects then took her cell phone and dragged her to a nearby vehicle, where they forced a rag into her mouth, and drove her to an apartment, according to the alleged victim.

The suspects reportedly told the girl they were acting on orders from a “younger female acquaintance.”

The girl told police that over the next few hours, she was raped by Chicas-Hernandez and Gonzalez-Guttierres, along with the third suspect, who she said had his face covered and whose voice she did not recognize.

Following the rape, the girl told police the suspects took her back to where they had initially taken her, and told her that if she called police, “next time it will be worse.”

During their investigation of the crime, police found social media messages from an account associated with the “younger female acquaintance” that had offered someone footage of the rape for “[one] night of pleasure.”

Detectives also report finding another message that outlined the “younger female acquaintance’s” plan to extort the victim for money.

Police questioned the “younger female acquaintance” about her role in the crime, and she said Chicas-Hernandez and Gonzalez-Guttierres would tell investigators she told them to commit the crime, but denied any involvement.

She told police that there were several fake social media accounts associated with her name, but they did not belong to her.

The Frederick-News Post reports there were possible gang affiliations mentioned for both Chicas-Hernandez and Gonzalez-Guttierres in the charging documents. Police are investigating, but have not identified either as a “validated gang member” at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate, and are working to identify the third suspect accused of raping the teen girl.

