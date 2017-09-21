Weather Blog: Warmer Temps Than Normal

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Warmer than normal temperatures will continue for at least the next five to seven days.
Our normal high will drop from 76 to 74 by the end of next week. We expect temperatures to be at least 10 to 15 degrees above normal!
No rain is on tap at this time as well. Hurricane Maria is expected to track between the United States and Bermuda through next week, and will weaken in the process.
Tomorrow is the first day of fall, but summer will certainly linger on!
