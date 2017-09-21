Maryland Zoo In Baltimore Welcomes Two New Bachelors To Their Crew

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has two new additions in its African journey exhibit.

They may be from different species, but they’re both just as lovable.

Two of Baltimore’s most eligible bachelors are new in town, and walk on four legs.

Those bachelors are 14-month-old sitatunga, Jabari, and Hodor, the warthog. Hodor is named after the character on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Jabari was born at a zoo in Illinois, and brought to Baltimore to breed.

“He’s actually been interested in a few of our females already,” said Amy Demchak, with the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. “We’ve seen some courtship behaviors that have pretty exciting for us.”

One female is an easier catch, but Jabari is chasing the one that’s hard to get, while his neighbor, Hodor, is a bit more shy.

He was brought in to keep Keewee company. For a long time, she was the zoo’s single warthog.

He’s still warming up to his new habitat and Keewee.

“So they’re dating,” Demchak said. “He hasn’t put a ring on it yet.”

He’s taking it slow, but the crowds love him.

“I think it’s really cute,” said zoo visitor Chloe Simmons.

“I really like it,” said visitor Nash Lowry. “Especially the horns on the nose.”

Neither of the animals have been classified as endangered, but they’re both vulnerable, especially the warthog.

“A lot of their habitat out there in Africa, their natural habitat, is kind of being encroached on by humans,” said zookeeper Amy Botke.

Just like animals, humans look for that special mate.

“Bring somebody here from Africa for me to date,” said zoo visitor Elaina Prater. “They can’t help you with that at the zoo. Wrong exhibit.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook