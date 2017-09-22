Judge Cuts $1M From Jury-Awarded Damages In Dog-Killed-By-Cop Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In May, a jury awarded $1.26 million to a family whose dog was shot and killed by police in February 2014.

Today, an Anne Arundel County judge cut $1 million of those damages, according to the Capital Gazette.

That leaves $207,000 for the family of Vern, a a Chesapeake Bay Retriever who was 4-and-a-half when he was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police officer Officer Rodney Price.

Price claimed that he was attacked by the dog at the Glen Burnie home of Vern’s owner, Michael Reeves, while he was looking into a neighborhood burglary.

“He says ‘I’m really really sorry I just had to shoot him,’ and I’m like ‘you didn’t have to,’” said owner Mike Reeves.

“I mean you’re trained to use pepper spray, mace, a baton, there were so many things that I think could been avoided,” said another owner, Patrick Reeves.

The jury found that Price was not attacked by the dog, and that the shooting violated his owner’s constitutional rights, and was committed with gross negligence.

The law firm representing the family had said the $1.26 million damages was “the largest verdict in U.S. history for a police dog shooting.”

Anne Arundel County, who was sued along with Price, asked Circuit Court Judge Mark Crooks to reduce the amount or order a new trial, arguing that the verdict wasn’t based on the evidence presented at the trial.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook