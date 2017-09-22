ICE Reportedly Investigating After Immigrant Teens Accused Of Rape

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is a crime unlike any Frederick Police say they have ever seen. Investigators say a teenage victim was abducted and raped for hours.

The horrific sex crimes have rocked the quiet western Maryland city to its core.

Two suspects are in custody but police say another girl is the mastermind of the attack. The teen suspects are both in county lockup on rape, kidnapping, sodomy, and assault charges.

ICE is also reportedly on the case, slapping one of the accused rapists with an immigration detainer.

The crime was plotted on social media, perpetrated in reality.

“It’s shocking, surprising. I’ve not noticed any behavior even nearly close to this that,” says Michael Grimley, from Frederick.

The behavior landed two teenagers behind bars: 17-year-old Edgar Chicas-Hernandez and 19-year-old Victor Gonzalez-Gutierres.

Court documents say the two kidnapped a girl at knifepoint outside her boyfriend’s Frederick home earlier this month. They then reportedly took her to a nearby apartment where they kept her prisoner and raped her for hours.

On Thursday, police told WJZ they are still searching for a third suspect who allegedly filmed the crimes.

“We take all of these incidents very seriously. We employ all of our resources that we have at that time to cases like this,” says Sargeant Andrew Alcorn, with Frederick Police.

Pages of court documents say a younger teenage girl is accused of organizing the attack on Instagram.

The victim told detectives that the males made statements indicating they committed the assault because the girl told them to do it.

“It’s crazy to think that something like that could happen,” says Amari Porte, who has grown up and went to high school in Frederick.

Porte learned about the crime on Friday and says they’re unheard of and unfathomable to those who know the city best.

“It can happen anywhere, but when it’s in your town it’s horrible to hear about,” he says.

While immigration hones in on the 19-year-old suspect, a native of El Salvador, for possible deportation, the 17- year-old suspect is also in serious trouble. He’ll be charged as an adult because of the severity of the crimes.

Court documents mentioned the teens may have ties to gangs. Police say however, they have not been able to confirm that.

