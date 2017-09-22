WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Student Outwits Prof By Bringing 3×5 FOOT Cheat Sheet To Exam

Filed Under: Anne Arundel Community College

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel Community College teacher says he learned a valuable lesson about being specific on his first test day of the semester.

Reb Beatty, who teaches business administration at the school, says he typically allows a “3×5 notecard” for students to use as a cheat sheet during exams.

“Today, a student shows up with this,” Beatty wrote on Facebook caption of a student with a jumbo-sized test guide.

“Sure enough, it is 3×5… feet. As precise as I am, apparently I never specified inches and therefore yes, it was allowed. Well played and lesson learned for me.”

His post has been shared more than 20,000 times and liked more than 24,000 times since he shared it on Tuesday.

