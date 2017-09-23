4 Men Killed, 2 Injured In Weekend Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people are dead and two others are wounded after six shootings Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Baltimore Police say at around 6 p.m. Friday night, a man was injured following gunfire near the 1800 block of N. Fulton Street.

They say a 27-year-old was found with gunshot wounds and reported he was shot by people in a silver car, which police had seen fleeing the area.

Officers were able to use police helicopter FoxTrot to locate the car, but it had been abandoned by the suspects.

The victim was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Later that night, at around 11:15 p.m., police say they were near the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road when they heard gunshots. Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but police say he died a short time later.

Then, on Saturday morning, at around 2 a.m., officers were called for reports of a shooting at the 500 block of N. Curley Street.

A 48-year-old man was found by police suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso, police say. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, but he also died shortly after.

At 5:25 a.m. police say a man was killed after being shot in the head at the 1900 block of Griffin Avenue.

Then, at around 6:40 a.m. officers were called for reports of a shooting at the 2400 block of Ettings Street. The victim was found by police with gunshot wounds in his chest. He died after being taken to Maryland Shock Trauma.

Police were also called to the 700 block of Newington Avenue for reports of a shooting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man was found by officers with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Baltimore City Police Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

