Hurricane Maria Expected To Cause Dangerous Surf, Rip Currents Along US Coast

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Hurricane Maria is currently a category 3 storm and is expected to cause dangerous surf and rip currents at southeastern United States beaches for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Maria will move away from the Bahamas into the open waters of the western Atlantic Saturday.
Maria is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph but a turn toward the north is expected by Saturday evening. A northward motion with a
decrease in forward speed is forecast to then continue through Monday.
Swells generated by Maria are increasing along portions of the southeastern United States coast and Bermuda and will be increasing along the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday night and Sunday. Swells also continue to affect Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
