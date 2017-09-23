No Charges In Fatal Maryland Police Shooting

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Prosecutors will not pursue charges against two Maryland police officers who fatally shot a man during a confrontation after a traffic stop this summer.

RELATED: 1 Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting In Mount Airy

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in a letter obtained by the Frederick News-Post on Friday that his office had determined the officers’ use of force was justifiable.

The letter says the prosecutor’s office considers the matter closed.

Authorities have previously said police were stopping a van July 10 in connection with a burglary when it rammed an undercover police vehicle and headed toward three officers who were on foot.

Police said two officers fatally shot 26-year-old Cody Mitchell of Damascus, who was a passenger in the front seat.

Mitchell’s fiance, 28-year-old Shyann Outen was also in the car and faces charges including burglary and theft.

Police say there is no dashcam or body camera video of this incident.

The Howard County officers have been identified as Corporal Thomas Townsend, a 16-year Howard County PD veteran, and Officer first class Darshan Luckey, a 10-year veteran of Howard County PD.

Both are assigned to the Repeat Offender Proactive Enforcement Unit.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)