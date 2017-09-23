Sick Pig and Child Causes Shut Down Of Frederick Co. Fair Pig Exhibit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The swine barn at The Great Frederick Fair was shut down Saturday after state inspectors found at least one pig with a 106-degree fever.

The Frederick News-Post reports that state veterinarian Michael Radebaugh said that a pig at the fair was showing signs of illness, with swine flu as a possible cause.

The Animal Health section of the Maryland Department of Agriculture closed the barn within an hour of symptoms.

The Frederick News-Post reports the fair’s swine bars and birthing center were sectioned off with yellow caution tape and closed off to the public. However, exhibitors were still allowed access to their animals, and new hand sanitizer and feet washing stations were added.

Samples from the sick pig were reportedly collected and will be processed at the state lab in Salisbury early this week.

Dr. Radebaugh tells the News-Post it was too soon to say if the pig was sick with a strain of influenza or another illness.

A sick child at Frederick Memorial Hospital was reportedly showing flu-like symptoms and the fair board was alerted.

The child’s parents told doctors that they had been at the fair and around pigs.

Health officials say the heat could also be a contributing factor.

The reports of illness come as pigs at the Charles County Fair were diagnosed with a strain of swine flu that is transferable to humans.

Exhibitors or visitors at The Great Frederick Fair who have had contact with swine and feel flu-like symptoms should contact their doctor, says Dr. Radebaugh.