Maryland Sheriff Implies He Will ‘Burn’ Ravens Merchandise After Players Knelt During Anthem

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said in a Facebook post Sunday that he will get his Baltimore Ravens merchandise “ready for the burn” after a few players took a knee during the national anthem during the team’s match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Sheriff Gahler went on to call the NFL an “embarrassment and said “people wonder why I am on strike.”
Gahler, who’s a Republican, has been Harford County’s sheriff since 2014.
