Police: Baltimore Man Threatened To Shoot Restaurant Workers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say officers arrested a 20-year-old man after he threatened to shoot employees at a restaurant.
Police said in a statement Sunday that Deputy Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa and two members of his staff were in the area when the threat was made.
Police say the officers responded to the location as the suspect, 20-year-old Sean McNair, attempted to flee. He was apprehended when his vehicle was boxed in.
Police say a loaded revolver was recovered.
McNair was taken to a booking facility, where police say he was charged with assault and a handgun violation. Police said Sunday afternoon that he was waiting to see a court commissioner.
