Pittsburgh Steelers To Remain Inside Locker Room During National Anthem

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Pittsburgh Steelers will not take the field during the national anthem Sunday after a series of comments made by President Donald Trump, according to CBS Sports.

This stems from President Trump’s comments made at a rally on Friday night: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now,” the president said to a cheering crowd. “Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!”

After Trump’s comments, players, teams, team owners, the NFLPA, the league and former coaches and players-turned TV analysts have all criticized the president for his divisive remarks.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports that the team will not participate in the national anthem prior to Sunday’s game against the Bears in Chicago. The Steelers will remain in the locker room.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

