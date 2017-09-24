Many Ravens, Jaguars Take Knee During Anthem In London After Trump Comments

WJZ IN LONDON: Tune in NOW for the Ravens vs. Jaguars game | Expert Picks

Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the first NFL game since President Donald Trump made comments about players who kneel during the national anthem, members of both the Ravens and Jaguars took a knee while the Star Spangled Banner was played ahead of the match-up in London.

Players also linked arms as they kneeled.

At a Friday rally, Trump said that NFL owners should, when dealing with a player kneeling during the anthem, “get that son of a bitch off the field.”

On Sunday morning, he tweeted further on the matter.

Even former Raven Ray Lewis kneeled on the sidelines ahead of the London game, although he has in the past criticized former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his pre-game protests.

