Many Ravens, Jaguars Take Knee During Anthem In London After Trump Comments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the first NFL game since President Donald Trump made comments about players who kneel during the national anthem, members of both the Ravens and Jaguars took a knee while the Star Spangled Banner was played ahead of the match-up in London.

Players also linked arms as they kneeled.

At a Friday rally, Trump said that NFL owners should, when dealing with a player kneeling during the anthem, “get that son of a bitch off the field.”

On Sunday morning, he tweeted further on the matter.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Even former Raven Ray Lewis kneeled on the sidelines ahead of the London game, although he has in the past criticized former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his pre-game protests.

