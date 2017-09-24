Weather Blog: A Warm Start To Fall!

Summer is holding on strong across Maryland.

Our first weekend of fall was chalk full of sunshine and temperatures reminiscent of mid-July.

Monday is a similar picture, with mostly clear skies and highs near 90. It will also be rather sticky as we head into the work week.

By Tuesday, Hurricane Maria will send clouds our way and that lack of blue sky will keep temps in the low 80s.

A few showers may pop up on Wednesday thanks to Maria joining forces with a cold front moving in from the west. There’s a small chance for more rain on Thursday as Maria spins to the south of us, before veering off to the east.

We’re not expecting much rain from Maria — our main impact will be life-threating surf and rip currents.

Of course, your First Warning Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on Maria and will let you know if there’s a threat for other impacts.

As for fall, well the fall-like weather will arrive just in time for the weekend.

Mid-70s for Friday and low 70s for Saturday and Sunday!