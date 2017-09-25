3 People Injured, 2 Killed During Monday Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have died, and three others have been injured in five shootings on Monday, according to Baltimore Police.

They say a 21-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back just before 3 a.m. Monday morning.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred in the area of Franklintown and Baltimore Street.

Then, at 2:30 p.m., police say an officer found a man in the back of 1100 block of 20th Street while on patrol. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his body and pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

At 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Spellman Road for a report of a shooting. Detectives say they found an 18-year old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, who was transported to an area hospital.

Police officers were called to the 2400 block of Barclay Street for a report of a shooting just before 8 p.m. on Monday evening. Police on scene located the victim, a 46-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Responding medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Then later, 19-year-old man was shot in the arm with a graze wound on his back after shots were fired at the 1900 block of North Longwood Street at around 8:18 p.m. Police say the young man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A person of interest is currently in police custody, investigators say.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook