‘Fatberg’ Causes Sewer Overflow In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fatberg has been found in Baltimore sewers, and it is being blamed for a couple recent sewer overflows.
The fatberg, “a congealed lump of fat” that contains items that do not break down in sewer systems, is in a sewer main between Baltimore Penn Station and the 1700 block of Charles St.
The fatberg is has caused two severe overflows in the past two weeks, including one on September 21 that discharged nearly 1.2 million gallons into the Jones Falls at North Charles and West Lanvale Streets.
Baltimore City Department of Public Works engineers went into the sewer to find what was causing the sewer overflows, and found the fatberg.
